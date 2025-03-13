DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,899 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

