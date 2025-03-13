DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $561.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $558.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.