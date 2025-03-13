DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Takes $587,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in RTX by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in RTX by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,834 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $216,340,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 19,052.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after acquiring an additional 993,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $128.09 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $89.82 and a 12-month high of $135.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.