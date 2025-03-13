Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Trading 4.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 3,213,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,854,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.08 million and a P/E ratio of -130.84.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $14.4276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,482.35%.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

