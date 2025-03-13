Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Up 400.9% in February

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a growth of 400.9% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Deutsche Post Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:DHLGY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.34. 56,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,989. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

