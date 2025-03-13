Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.98 and last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 446264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark decreased their target price on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Diodes Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In related news, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $53,238.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,596.28. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,517,000 after purchasing an additional 102,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,902,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 116,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 168,545 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,119,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,636,000 after purchasing an additional 163,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

