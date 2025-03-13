Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) CEO Mark D. Walker Sells 11,302 Shares

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark D. Walker sold 11,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $10,397.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,579.32. This represents a 10.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Direct Digital stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 58,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 6.61.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

