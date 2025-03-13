Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading 6.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.32 and last traded at $51.75. 669,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,522,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $609.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 68.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 121,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 78,230 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

