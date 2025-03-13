Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.33. 54,081,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 58,677,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 9.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
