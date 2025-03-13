Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.33. 54,081,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 58,677,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 9.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $51,145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

