Dollar General Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Dollar General has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dollar General to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,551,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,156. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $168.07.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

