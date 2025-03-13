Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 78104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Specifically, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $204,044.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,314,382 shares in the company, valued at $234,199,979.38. This represents a 0.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,290,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,972,860.06. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 14,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,359.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,275,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,431,248.72. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Donegal Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Donegal Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

