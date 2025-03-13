Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the February 13th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

Shares of DOCMF stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.