Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the February 13th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
Shares of DOCMF stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.23.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
