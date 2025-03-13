Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Drilling Tools International had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.46%. Drilling Tools International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Drilling Tools International Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Drilling Tools International stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 77,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.86. Drilling Tools International has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Drilling Tools International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

