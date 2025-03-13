Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32), Zacks reports. Duluth had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. Duluth updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Duluth Stock Performance

Duluth stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $81.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Duluth from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duluth in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also

