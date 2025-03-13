EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,528,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 555% from the previous session’s volume of 233,265 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.27.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.3476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.
The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.
