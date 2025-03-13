EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,528,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 555% from the previous session’s volume of 233,265 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.27.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.3476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF ( NASDAQ:BSVO Free Report ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

