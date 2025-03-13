Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.73 and last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 144280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF
Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Company Profile
The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.
Featured Articles
