Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.73 and last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 144280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF ( NYSEARCA:EVLN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.23% of Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

Featured Articles

