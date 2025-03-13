Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $822.26 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $829.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $845.29.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

