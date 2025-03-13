Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $99,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $822.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $829.78 and a 200-day moving average of $845.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

