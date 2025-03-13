Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $822.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $829.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $845.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

