Elite Life Management LLC Acquires 7,575 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Elite Life Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for 8.9% of Elite Life Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elite Life Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRB. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,545.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 327,307 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,108,000. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,254,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

VCRB opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

