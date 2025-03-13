Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Director Highcape Capital, L.P. Acquires 420,000 Shares

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,520,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,800,580. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elutia Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ELUT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 39,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,266. Elutia Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $112.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elutia in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elutia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Elutia by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elutia during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Elutia by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elutia in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elutia by 50.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,047 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

