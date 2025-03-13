Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

Shares of EMR opened at $110.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,947,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

