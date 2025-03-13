Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Up 16.8% – Here’s Why

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) rose 16.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.19 and last traded at C$6.11. Approximately 345,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 609,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

