Entera Bio (ENTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 14th. Analysts expect Entera Bio to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Entera Bio Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of ENTX stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.
Entera Bio Company Profile
