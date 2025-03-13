Entera Bio (ENTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 14th. Analysts expect Entera Bio to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Entera Bio Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

