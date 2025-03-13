EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

NYSE:EPR opened at $51.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.71. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.25%.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,828.32. The trade was a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

