Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 45,373 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,373 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.