Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys 71,850 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,568 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 71,850 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,362 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,683 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $234,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,020. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

