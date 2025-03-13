Erste Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 708,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,183 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics comprises 1.0% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.74% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $86,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT stock opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.55. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.91 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

