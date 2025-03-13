Evan G. Greenberg Sells 25,728 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CB stock opened at $284.24 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.82 and its 200-day moving average is $280.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,897,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chubb by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after buying an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

