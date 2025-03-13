Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 308.49%.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:EVOK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.85. 13,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,855. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

