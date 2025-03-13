Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total transaction of $1,119,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,921.94. This represents a 68.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,669 shares of company stock worth $12,235,813 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

FICO stock opened at $1,776.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,853.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,981.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

