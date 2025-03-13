Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGLV. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $169.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average of $169.97. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $178.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.