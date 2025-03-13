Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $61.06 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

