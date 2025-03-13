Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

FITB traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73.

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,586,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,692,000 after buying an additional 812,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,959,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,219,000 after purchasing an additional 285,910 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,692,000 after purchasing an additional 823,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,836,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

