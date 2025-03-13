First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 108,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 66,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

First Andes Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.65.

About First Andes Silver

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

