First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Up 380.0% in February

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 1,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

