First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the February 13th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 140,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

