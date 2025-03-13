First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the February 13th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 140,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

