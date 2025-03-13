First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the February 13th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 140,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.