First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,896,939 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 638,036 shares.The stock last traded at $42.73 and had previously closed at $43.74.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

