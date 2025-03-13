First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, an increase of 399.4% from the February 13th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 352.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter worth $646,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $114.48. 36,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,494. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.64. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

