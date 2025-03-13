First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 35,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 25,202 shares.The stock last traded at $167.20 and had previously closed at $168.23.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 154,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

