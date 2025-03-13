FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Zacks reports. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 88.72% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. FiscalNote updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

FiscalNote Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NOTE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 1,805,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,824. FiscalNote has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tim Hwang sold 51,137 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $57,784.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,655,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,270.96. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 122,719 shares of company stock valued at $146,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FiscalNote stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:NOTE Free Report ) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FiscalNote were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital raised their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on FiscalNote from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

