Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $34,277.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,383. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leena Mansharamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Leena Mansharamani sold 1,517 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $50,409.91.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $28.24. 2,263,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -141.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3,955.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

