FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.01. 405,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 748,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUNR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 54,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 977.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

