Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 973,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,259,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 819.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

