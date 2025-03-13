Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Ford Motor stock on February 6th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/6/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/5/2025.

NYSE F traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 43,108,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,009,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $387,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

