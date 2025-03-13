Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 61,299,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 86,715,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 336,720 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $55,456,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

