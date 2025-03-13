Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 354 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.60), with a volume of 77899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.73).

Foresight Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £408.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 381.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 438.72.

Foresight Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Foresight Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.32%.

Insider Transactions at Foresight Group

About Foresight Group

In other news, insider Geoffrey Gavey purchased 13,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 374 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £50,000.06 ($64,842.51). Also, insider Gary Fraser purchased 86,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £346,540 ($449,409.93). Corporate insiders own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

