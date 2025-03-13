Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 267440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

FTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fortrea from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $875.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,386 shares of company stock worth $219,751. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTRE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Fortrea by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

