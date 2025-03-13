Foxtons Group plc (FXTGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 2nd

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 395.0% increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.004967.
Foxtons Group Price Performance
Foxtons Group stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Foxtons Group has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.
About Foxtons Group
