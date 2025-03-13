Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 17th (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 17th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BHAT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,194,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,082,194. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

